Air traffic soars 20.52% in October

New Delhi: Air traffic in India soared 20.52% in October after rising by around 15% for several months, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday showed.

Airlines carried 1.04 million passengers in a month marked by major festivals including Diwali, during which airlines offered competitive fares this year to boost demand.

SpiceJet had the highest occupancy at 93.7% during the month, followed by GoAir (87.6%) IndiGo (87.3%), AirAsia (83%) Jet Lite (82.1%), Vistara (80.2%), Jet Airways (80.5%), Air India (76.6%), ZoomAir (74.41%) and TruJet (65.7%).

January to October passenger traffic was also higher than in the previous year.

Domestic airlines carried 95.45 million passengers in the period, compared with 81.37 million during the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 17.30%.

“This is the 31st month-in-a-row that SpiceJet has flown with load factors in excess of 90%—a feat unparalleled in global aviation history. We have also clocked the best on-time performance at key metros like Bengaluru and Mumbai which speaks of the operational precision and efforts our team has put in,” SpiceJet said in a statement

IndiGo had a 39.5% market share, followed by Jet Airways group (17.2%), SpiceJet (13.1%), Air India (13.1%), GoAir (8.8%), AirAsia (4.3%), Vistara (3.5%) and TruJet (0.4%) during October.

IndiGo had the highest on-time flights at four metros at 83.9%, followed by SpiceJet’s 83.3%, Air India’s 77.2%, Vistara’s 75.5%, GoAir’s 73.1% and Jet group’s 64%.

India is set to become the third largest aviation market a year earlier than originally expected, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said last month.

Iata, which represents about 85% of the global airline traffic, projects India to overtake the UK to become the third largest air passenger market by 2025. China will be the top market, followed by the US.

By 2036, India will have about 478 million airline passengers, which will be more than that of Japan (just under 225 million) and Germany (just over 200 million) combined, the projections show.

India’s current passenger traffic is about 141 million.