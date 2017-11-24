Mahindra to offer its electric cars on Uber platform

Mahindra and Uber will also work with public and private entities to set up a common-use charging ecosystem across several cities in India. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: India’s only electric vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has collaborated with cab aggregator Uber to deploy its electric sedan e-VERITO and electric hatchback e2oPlus on the Uber platform in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

“As pioneers of electric vehicles in the country, we would like to be at the forefront, leading this charge towards smart and sustainable mobility,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director at the Mumbai-based automaker, at a press conference to announce the collaboration.

The partnership will include Mahindra EVs at competitive prices, attractive financing and insurance premiums and maintenance packages, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra and Uber will also work with public and private entities to set up a common-use charging ecosystem across several cities in India.