Biocon Q2 profit falls 53% to Rs68.8 crore
Biocon’s profit slumped to Rs68.8 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September, from Rs147 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: India’s Biocon Ltd posted a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as higher costs at its Malaysia plant and pricing pressures in its active pharmaceutical ingredients business weighed.
Profit slumped to Rs68.8 crore ($10.62 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs147 crore a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered drugmaker said.
Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs114 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Oct 26 2017. 07 03 PM IST
