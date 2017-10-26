Biocon Q2 profit falls 53% to Rs68.8 crore

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs114 crore. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Biocon Ltd posted a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as higher costs at its Malaysia plant and pricing pressures in its active pharmaceutical ingredients business weighed.

Profit slumped to Rs68.8 crore ($10.62 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs147 crore a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered drugmaker said.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs114 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. Reuters