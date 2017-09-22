Uber loses licence to operate in London

The final day that Uber will operate with a licence in London will be 30 September. Photo: Reuters

London: London’s transport regulator on Friday stripped Uber of its licence to operate from next month, affecting over 40,000 drivers in a huge blow to the taxi app.

“TfL considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” Transport for London said on Friday.

The final day that Uber will operate with a licence in London will be 30 September.

In London, the firm has faced criticism from unions, lawmakers and traditional black cab drivers over working conditions.

Meanwhile, Uber, which has the right to appeal within 21 days, said it would challenge the decision.

“Transport for London and the mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice,” Uber said in a statement. “We intend to immediately challenge this in the courts.” Reuters