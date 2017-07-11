Leslie Thng to succeed Phee Teik Yeoh as Vistara CEO

Mumbai: Tata SIA Airlines Ltd-run Vistara has appointed Leslie Thng as the chief executive for Vistara, effective October 2017, subject to approval from the government of India. Thng will succeed Phee Teik Yeoh, who is currently the chief executive.

The two promoters of the airline—Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA)—and the board have appointed Thng as part of the succession plan, Vistara said on Tuesday.

Yeoh will return to SIA to take up a senior appointment. Yeoh, a SIA veteran, is credited with successfully leading Vistara since its establishment, overseeing its launch and rapid growth starting its first commercial flight in January 2015.

Thng, who started his career in SIA, has held many senior positions in the airline, and has significant experience across international markets and various businesses. Prior to being appointed chief commercial officer for Budget Aviation Holdings (BAH, a Singapore Airlines-owned holding company), he was chief executive of SilkAir. He will lead Vistara in its next phase of growth, including international operations, building on the solid foundation and momentum achieved by the airline under the leadership of Yeoh, the company said.

With a 3% domestic market share and a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 planes, Vistara is expected to complete the mandatory 20-aircraft fleet by next year after which it can fly abroad, competing with Air India Ltd and Jet Airways and other foreign airlines. Vistara’s first international flight is expected to start in the winter of 2018.