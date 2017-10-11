Indian firms raise Rs3.24 trillion via debt placement in April-September FY18

In terms of numbers, 1,459 issues were offered in the period under review as compared to 1,869 in the first half of 2016-17. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indian companies raised Rs3.24 trillion in April-September 2017 through private placement of corporate bonds, an increase of 4% from the year-ago period.

These funds have been raised mainly for expansion of business plans, retire debt and to support working capital requirements.

In fund raising through private debt placement, firms issue securities or bonds to institutional investors.

According to latest data available with markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), firms garnered a total of Rs3,23,951 crore in April-September period of 2017-18, higher than Rs3,10,347 crore raked in the year-ago period.

In terms of numbers, 1,459 issues were offered in the period under review as compared to 1,869 in the first half of 2016-17.

Experts attributed the high inflow in the current fiscal to volatile equity markets. “Volatile equity markets encouraged companies to raise capital through private and public bond issues instead of equity issues. Also, cost of raising debt is lower as interest rates fell,” Anshul Saigal, portfolio manager at Kotak Mutual Fund said.