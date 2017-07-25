Piramal Finance commits Rs400 crore to emerging, mid-market space

Piramal Finance has set up ECL to engage with clients across manufacturing, trade and services sectors. More From Livemint »

Mumbai: Financial services firm Piramal Finance on Tuesday said it has sanctioned Rs400 crore through its vertical—Emerging Corporate Lending (ECL) to fund emerging and mid-market businesses.

ECL has been set up as a sector-agnostic platform and engages with clients across manufacturing, trade and services sectors, offering solutions with ticket size ranging from Rs10-100 crore.

“This is a natural progression for our platform and adds both diversification and granularity to our existing lending portfolio. With competitive interest rates and a flexible product offering, we are confident that Piramal Finance will be able to scale up its presence within this space,” Piramal Finance managing director, Khushru Jijina said in a statement on Tuesday.

ECL has provided funding to sectors as diverse as automotive dealerships, auto ancillaries, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, electronic surveillance and information technology services. ECL aims to target Rs1,000 crore of disbursements by the end of 2017-18.