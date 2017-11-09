 Qualcomm signs $12 billion in China deals amid Donald Trump visit - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 10 08 AM IST

Qualcomm signs $12 billion in China deals amid Donald Trump visit

Qualcomm signs $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to China by US President Donald Trump
Matthew Miller
Qualcomm signed three non-binding MOUs to sell components over three years to phonemakers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm signed three non-binding MOUs to sell components over three years to phonemakers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: Qualcomm Inc. has signed $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by US President Donald Trump who has been looking to stir up US-China trade.

Qualcomm signed three non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOUs) to sell components over three years to phonemakers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

Qualcomm, which earns more than half of its revenues in China, became the takeover target of rival chipmaker Broadcom Ltd earlier this week. It is also facing a lengthy legal battle with Apple Inc. over patent fees it charges. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 10 08 AM IST
