Welspun Corp appoints Vipul Mathur as MD, CEO

Welspun Corp. has also promoted S. Krishnan, CFO and business unit (BU) head (plate and coil mill division), as executive director and CFO. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Welspun Corp., the flagship company of the Welspun Group, Monday said it has elevated its chief operating officer (COO) Vipul Mathur as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 December.

The current MD and CEO Lalit Naik will be leaving the company on 30 November to pursue other opportunities, Welspun Corp. Ltd (WCL) said in a regulatory filing. The pipe manufacturer also announced the elevation of current CFO and business unit (BU) head — plate and coil mill division (PCMD) — S. Krishnan as executive director and CFO. He will also assume charge as CEO of PCMD.

“With Vipul’s rich experience in the line pipe industry and Krishnan’s diverse expertise, I am confident that WCL will continue to grow and maintain its leadership position,” Welspun Group chairman B.K. Goenka said. Mathur has been associated with the company for over 16 years and was in varied leadership roles including global marketing, PCMD, BU - Middle East and North Africa (Mena) and Europe and BU - America.