Sagar Diamond IPO opens on 15 September at Rs40-45 price band
The Sagar Diamond IPO issue size is of 33.81 lakh equity shares and will close on 18 September
Jaipur: Sagar Diamond Ltd, diamond jewellery manufacturer and exporter firm, on Thursday said its initial public offer (IPO) opens on 15 September.
The issue size is of 33.81 lakh equity shares. The price band of the offer is Rs40-45.
The issue will close on September 18, Sagar Diamond managing director Vaibhav Deepak Shah told reporters in Jaipur.
First Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 10 24 PM IST
