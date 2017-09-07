Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 10 24 PM IST

Sagar Diamond IPO opens on 15 September at Rs40-45 price band

The Sagar Diamond IPO issue size is of 33.81 lakh equity shares and will close on 18 September
PTI
The price band of the Sagar Diamond IPO offer is Rs40-45. Photo: iStock
The price band of the Sagar Diamond IPO offer is Rs40-45. Photo: iStock

Jaipur: Sagar Diamond Ltd, diamond jewellery manufacturer and exporter firm, on Thursday said its initial public offer (IPO) opens on 15 September.

The issue size is of 33.81 lakh equity shares. The price band of the offer is Rs40-45.

The issue will close on September 18, Sagar Diamond managing director Vaibhav Deepak Shah told reporters in Jaipur.

First Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 10 24 PM IST
Topics: Sagar Diamond IPO Sagar Diamond IPO Sagar Diamond IPO price band equity shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share