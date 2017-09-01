Lexus to operate independently from Toyota in India

Lexus said on Friday that under the reorganised structure, a new organisation to be known as Lexus India will stand independently from the broader Toyota presence in India.

Under the reorganised structure, a new organisation to be known as Lexus India will stand independently from the broader Toyota presence in India, the company said in a statement.

The leadership has also been strengthened with Akito Tachibana to be the chairman of Lexus India to drive the brand’s growth strategy. Akitoshi Takemura will be the president of Lexus India and will lead the business, while Arun Nair will move into the role of vice-president, overseeing operations.

Commenting on the change, Takemura said: “India is an extremely important market for Lexus. Today’s announcement of a new and independent organisational structure is a signal that we intend to build a business that continues to drive growth not only in India, but with India and for India.”

Lexus marked its India entry in March 2017 with the introduction of a hybrid-focused line-up of vehicles featuring sedan ES300h, crossover RX450h and SUV LX450d. The company has opened four showrooms in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gurgaon.

“Lexus India’s independence as a business organisation will enable the brand to build its presence as a luxury lifestyle brand and to position for growth in India, one of the world’s fastest growing economies,” the company said.