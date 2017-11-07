Jyothy Laboratories Q2 profit rises 47% at Rs46 crore

Jyothy Lab’s revenue from personal care segment grew 46.7% at Rs50.7 crore as against Rs34.6 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories on Tuesday reported a 46.93% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs45.71 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs31.11 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Jyothy Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs433.83 crore as against Rs435.01 crore in the year-ago period.

“The quarter was quite satisfactory in terms of sales performance and increase in market share across all brand categories,” Jyothy Laboratories chairman and managing director M.P. Ramachandran said.

Revenue from personal care segment grew 46.7% at Rs50.7 crore as against Rs34.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

On the outlook, Ramachandran said: “We hope that increased ad spend and concentration on marketing activities will help us to achieve a better share of voice ensuring further growth across categories.”

At 2.27pm, Jyothy Laboratories stock was trading 12.71% down at Rs341.20 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.