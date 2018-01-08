Reckitt Benckiser moves Delhi HC against Patanjali

Objections were raised by Reckitt Benckiser against Patanjali’s advertisement on the ground that it was “mocking” Harpic’s advertisement in which a celebrity walks into the house of a person to inspect the toilet. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd on Monday moved the Delhi high court against Patanjali’s Green Flush Toilet Cleaner for the latter’s deceptive similarities with Reckitt Benckiser’s product Harpic.

Reckitt Benckiser, which is the market leader in toilet cleaner segment with 80% market share, argued that Patanjali, which is a relatively new company, had not only copied the pattern and shape of the Harpic bottle, but had also copied its labelling and usage instructions.

Objections were raised by Reckitt Benckiser against Patanjali’s advertisement on the ground that it was “mocking” Harpic’s advertisement in which a celebrity walks into the house of a person to inspect the toilet.

Reckitt Benckiser further asserted that Patanjali’s Green Flush toilet cleaner’s advertisement is misleading as it is not an “organic product” as it claims to be. The advertisement shows one product as having “zero HCL” (hydrochloric acid) and the other as having “low HCL”.

The matter would be next heard on 11 January.