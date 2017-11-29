Dr Reddy’s served US securities class action suit

The lawsuit alleged that Dr Reddy’s made materially false statements and/or misleading statements or omissions related to its corporate quality system. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said the company has been served a securities class action lawsuit in the US.

“Further to our intimation dated August 28, 2017 with regard to US Securities Class Action Lawsuit, we would like to inform you that the US Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been served on the company in the US by the lead plaintiff,” Dr Reddy’s said.

In a notice to stock exchanges, the company said it believes that the asserted claims “are without merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against the allegation”.

After the announcement, the shares of the Hyderabad-based drug maker declined 0.06% to Rs2,286. At 2.39pm, shares were trading 0.31% lower at Rs2,281.20 on BSE, while benchmark Sensex index fell 0.06% to 33,599.64 points.

The suit is on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Dr Reddy’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange between 17 June 2015 and 10 August 2017.

A number of US law firms in August had called upon investors to move class action law suits on charges that the company had given misleading statements related to issues of manufacturing compliance in Indian facilities.

The lawsuit alleged that Dr Reddy’s made materially false statements and/or misleading statements or omissions related to its corporate quality system, specifically in connection with a warning letter issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2015 and a letter from German drug regulator dated 10 August 2017.

The lawsuit represented a class of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the company’s publicly traded shares on the New York Stock Exchange between 15 June 2015 and 10 August 2017.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court of New Jersey, seeks damages to compensate the class of investors for a purported decline in Dr Reddy’s share prices caused by the alleged misstatements or omissions.

In November 2015, the company received a warning letter from the US FDA for violation of good manufacturing practices at its formulation plant in Duvvada (Andhra Pradesh), and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) facilities in Miryalaguda (Telangana) and Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh).

The Miryalaguda plant was cleared by the US FDA earlier this year, but the other two units continue to be under the scanner.