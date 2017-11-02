Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Anand Thakur as chief digital officer

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets in India. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets in India, on Thursday appointed Anand Thakur as chief digital officer to lead a newly created digital team that will spearhead the technology and digital thrust of the company.

At present, Thakur is the chief technology officer at the e-commerce portal Koovs.com.

“Earlier this year, we had unveiled our strategy for growth, as part of which we had identified digital transformation as a key pillar. Pursuant to this, we are creating a full-fledged digital team that will look at improving our customer experience through upgrading our digital assets, driving data analytics, improving our store technology and strengthening our digital marketing,” said Pratik Pota, chief executive officer at Jubilant FoodWorks, in a statement.

“We are confident that Anand will be instrumental in helping us build a digital organisation which is agile and capable of delivering a smooth and seamless customer experience across all access points,” Pota added.

Thakur has more than 14 years of experience and has previously worked with Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Adobe Systems Inc., Perot Systems Corp. and Infosys Ltd.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.