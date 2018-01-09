ICICI Bank moves insolvency plea against Essar Power Jharkhand, SBI against Shakti Bhog

ICICI Bank had dispersed a principal amount of Rs3,033 crore as loan to Essar Power Jharkhand . Photo: Mint

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Tuesday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Essar Power Jharkhand Ltd for recovery of a default amount of over Rs3,068 crore as on 15 December 2017.

The bank had dispersed a principal amount of Rs3,033 crore as loan to Essar Power Jharkhand and a notice for recovery was served on 1 August 2016.

A bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Kumar and justice S.K. Mohapatra issued a notice to Essar Power Jharkhand in the matter.

In another proceeding, SBI filed an insolvency application against Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd for recovery of a default amount of Rs2,045 crore. Shakti Bhog features in the Reserve Bank of India’s second defaulter list of August 2017.

Both the matters are listed for hearing on 16 January.