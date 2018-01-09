 ICICI Bank moves insolvency plea against Essar Power Jharkhand, SBI against Shakti Bhog - Livemint
ICICI Bank moves insolvency plea against Essar Power Jharkhand, SBI against Shakti Bhog

Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 02 07 PM IST
Aditi Singh
ICICI Bank had dispersed a principal amount of Rs3,033 crore as loan to Essar Power Jharkhand . Photo: Mint
New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Tuesday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Essar Power Jharkhand Ltd for recovery of a default amount of over Rs3,068 crore as on 15 December 2017.

The bank had dispersed a principal amount of Rs3,033 crore as loan to Essar Power Jharkhand and a notice for recovery was served on 1 August 2016.

A bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Kumar and justice S.K. Mohapatra issued a notice to Essar Power Jharkhand in the matter.

In another proceeding, SBI filed an insolvency application against Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd for recovery of a default amount of Rs2,045 crore. Shakti Bhog features in the Reserve Bank of India’s second defaulter list of August 2017.

Both the matters are listed for hearing on 16 January.

First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 02 07 PM IST
