Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 04 54 PM IST

Axis Bank Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs1,306 crore

Axis Bank, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed

Tanvi Mehta
Axis Bank’s gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03% at end-June, compared with 5.04% at March-end and 2.54% at end of June 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Axis Bank’s gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03% at end-June, compared with 5.04% at March-end and 2.54% at end of June 2016. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

Bengalur: Axis Bank, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed.

Net profit was down 16% at Rs1,306 crore ($202.88 million) for the three months ended 30 June, Axis Bank said on Tuesday.

More From Livemint »

    Analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs1,282 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03% at end-June, compared with 5.04% at March-end and 2.54% at end of June 2016. Reuters

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 04 53 PM IST
    Topics: Axis Bank Profit First Quarter Results Bad Loans

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share