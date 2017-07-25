Axis Bank Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs1,306 crore
Axis Bank, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed
Bengalur: Axis Bank, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed.
Net profit was down 16% at Rs1,306 crore ($202.88 million) for the three months ended 30 June, Axis Bank said on Tuesday.
Analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs1,282 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03% at end-June, compared with 5.04% at March-end and 2.54% at end of June 2016. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 04 53 PM IST
Topics: Axis Bank Profit First Quarter Results Bad Loans
