NCLT orders liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke

Considering the appeal of around 1,200 permanent workers, the NCLT asks the liquidator to sell within three months the assets of Gujarat NRE Coke without disrupting operations
Last Published: Thu, Jan 11 2018. 10 22 PM IST
Staff Writer
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd founder Arun Kumar Jagatramka. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd founder Arun Kumar Jagatramka. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday ordered the liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd, while appointing insolvency resolution professional Sumit Binani as the official liquidator.

Considering the appeal of around 1,200 permanent workers, the bench has asked the liquidator to sell within three months the company’s assets without disrupting operations, according to L.P. Tiwari, the legal counsel for the company’s founder, Arun Kumar Jagatramka.

Binani declined to comment, saying that he had not received a copy of the order yet.

First Published: Thu, Jan 11 2018. 10 22 PM IST
