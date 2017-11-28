 Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises another $100 million - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 08 34 PM IST

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises another $100 million

The latest funding round increases SpaceX’s total fundraising to $450 million and values it at more than $21 billion
Dana HullTom Metcalf
In May, SpaceX launched its first satellite for the US military with its Falcon 9 rocket, breaking a 10-year monopoly held by a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Photo:

San Francisco/New York: Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, added another $100 million to its latest funding round, bringing the total to nearly $450 million, according to an amended regulatory filing.

The closely held company founded by Elon Musk had disclosed in August raising about $350 million the previous month. The round values the company at more than $21 billion, according to Equidate.

The amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t disclose who led the financing. Musk, 46, has said he has no immediate plans to take the company he founded in 2002 public.

In May, SpaceX launched its first satellite for the US military with its Falcon 9 rocket, breaking a 10-year monopoly held by a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp. and The Boeing Co.

The Hawthorne, California-based company also has also outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Besides SpaceX, Musk also leads electric car maker Tesla Inc .

Topics: SpaceX SpaceX funding Elon Musk SpaceX valuation SpaceX rocket US military

