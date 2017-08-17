Sanjiv Gupta appointed president and MD of General Motors India

Sanjiv Gupta will combine his role as GM India president and managing director with his finance leadership responsibilities, the company said in a release. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: General Motors India on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Gupta as the new president and managing director of the company. The current president and managing director Kaher Kazem will hand over the reins of the company to Gupta, who is chief financial officer, effective 1 September.

Kazem has been appointed as the president and CEO of GM Korea. Gupta will combine his role as GM India president and managing director with his finance leadership responsibilities, the company said in a release. “Sanjiv Gupta is an experienced GM leader who has been a driving force behind our strategy. Sanjiv will continue to lead our plan to achieve better financial performance in India,” GM executive vice president and president of GM International Stefan Jacoby said.

Gupta said it is an honour to be leading GM India at such an important time for the business. Stating that GM India’s transformation is on track, Kazem said “The overwhelming majority of dealers have accepted our transition package, we have begun exports of Chevrolet Beat sedans to Latin America, and our consolidation of manufacturing operations continues.”