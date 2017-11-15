Jet Airways names CFO Amit Agarwal as deputy CEO
Jet Airways says Amit Agarwal, chief financial officer of the company, will take on the additional role of deputy chief executive officer
New Delhi: Jet Airways (India) Ltd on Wednesday said that Amit Agarwal, chief financial officer of the company, will take on the additional role of deputy chief executive officer.
The company did not provide further information on the appointment in the BSE filing. Agarwal has been with the company since December 2015 serving as CFO, according to the company’s website.
The company in June named Vinay Dube as its chief executive officer. Dube is an aviation veteran with close to three decades of experience and previously worked as senior vice-president, Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines Inc.
At, 12.42pm, the company’s shares were trading 2.88% up at Rs713.55 on the BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.37% to 32,821.36 points.
First Published: Wed, Nov 15 2017. 01 01 PM IST
