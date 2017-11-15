NCLAT issues notice to Reliance Communications over Manipal Tech dues

Karnataka-based Manipal Technologies has claimed dues of Rs2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to Reliance Communications in 2016. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday issued a notice to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) over a petition filed by Manipal Technologies Ltd seeking its due.

The appellate tribunal has agreed to hear the matter on 4 December. The Karnataka-based company has claimed a due of Rs2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to RCom in 2016. However, the money was not paid as RCom claimed that the invoices were raised in the name of HP financial services and not RCom.

Earlier, it had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, which had rejected Manipal’s plea, accepting RCom’s argument that dues were not against the firm. Following this, Manipal Technologies moved the NCLAT.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.