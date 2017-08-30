NTPC signs Rs3,000 crore term loan agreement with ICICI Bank

A term loan agreement for Rs3,000 crore was signed with ICICI Bank Ltd on 29 August. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs3,000 crore with ICICI Bank for partially funding its capital expenditure.

“A term loan agreement for Rs3,000 crore was signed with ICICI Bank Ltd on 29 August,” NTPC said in a statement. The loan which has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC, the company said.

NTPC commissioned 3,845 mw capacity and added 2,190 mw to its commercial capacity during 2016-17. The installed capacity of the group is 51,671 mw as on 31 July and has over 28,000 mw of capacity under construction.