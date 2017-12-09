 Indiabulls Housing sells entire shareholding in life insurance business - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Dec 09 2017. 08 31 PM IST

Indiabulls Housing sells entire shareholding in life insurance business

Indiabulls Housing Finance sells its entire shareholding in Indiabulls Life Insurance for a cash consideration of Rs5 lakh to SORIL Holdings and Ventures
PTI
The transaction between the company and the SHVL, being related parties, is at arms’ length, Indiabulls Housing Finance said. Photo: Mint
The transaction between the company and the SHVL, being related parties, is at arms’ length, Indiabulls Housing Finance said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Saturday said it has sold its entire shareholding in Indiabulls Life Insurance Co. Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs5 lakh to SORIL Holdings and Ventures.

“The company has sold its 100% shareholding in ‘Indiabulls Life Insurance Company Limited’, presently a non- operational company with no business or license, to SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited (’SHVL’), at face value for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs5 lac,” Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

This transaction between the company and the SHVL, being related parties, is at arms’ length, it added.

