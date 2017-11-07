Jaguar Land Rover sales up 0.2% at 46,418 units in October
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday reported 0.2% increase in retail sales at 46,418 units in October compared to the same month last year.
Jaguar retail sales were down 14.3% at 12,336 vehicles in October compared to October 2016, primarily reflecting lower sales of the Jaguar XE. The company said the results reflect growing sales of the Range Rover Velar and the new Discovery model.
Retail sales in October were up year-on-year in markets such as China. However, markets such as the UK, North America and Europe witnessed decline in sales, JLR said in a statement. Besides, the company saw lower sales of the Range Rover and Range Sport in advance of the 18 model year refresh, including PHEV models, as well as the Range Rover Evoque and Jaguar XE.
Land Rover sales went up by 6.8% to 34,082 units in October, compared to same month last year, led by the introduction of the Range Rover Velar and new Land Rover Discovery.
“It is pleasing to see our global sales have been maintained year on year in October, despite facing increasingly challenging conditions in our key UK, US and European markets,” Jaguar Land Rover group sales operations director Andy Goss said.
