Google acquires Begaluru AI start-up Halli Labs

New Delhi: Google Inc. has acquired Halli Labs, a four-month old start-up out of Bengaluru that is developing artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

Halli Labs announced the acquisition late Wednesday. “We will be joining Google’s Next Billion Users team to help get more technology and information into more people’s hands around the world,” the company said in blog post on Medium.com.

According to a bio-note, also on Medium, Halli Labs is engaged in developing solutions to traditional problems using AI, MI, deep learning and natural language processing technologies.

“Halli Labs is applying modern ML techniques to old problems and domains to help technology march on in its timeless purpose— that of giving superhuman powers to all of us humans in letting us do whatever we want to do, better,” the post read.

Pankaj Gupta, an Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and Stanford University alumnus, is the founder of Halli Labs. According to his Linkedin profile, Gupta worked at Twitter in San Francisco, US, for over five years before joining Indian hospitality start-up Stayzilla. He started Halli Labs in April.

Pradhuman Jhala, who served at both Twitter and Stayzilla around the same time as Gupta, is an engineer at Halli Labs. He is “building products based on applied ML in speech recognition and NLP domains,” Jhala’s Linkedin profile said.

“Welcome Pankaj and the team at Halli Labs to Google. Looking forward to building some cool stuff together,” Google’s vice-president for product management tweeted Wednesday.