Flights diverted at Delhi airport after ‘drone like object’ spotted on runway

The Delhi airport, which has three runways, is the busiest in the country and handles around 1,200 flights everyday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Flight operations were suspended for over half-an-hour at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday after a “drone-like object” was spotted in one of the runways.

People with knowledge of the matter said the “drone-like object” was spotted by an Air Asia pilot about 1909 hours. Many flights were diverted as the operations were suspended for about 40 minutes, the people cited above said.

Flight operations resumed at 1955 hours after clearance from the Delhi Police, they added.

Airport security officials said the pilot while landing reported about the object.

An airport spokesperson could not be contacted immediately.

The airport, which has three runways, is the busiest in the country and handles around 1,200 flight movements everyday. During peak time, the airport handles up to 70 flights per hour.