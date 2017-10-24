Ravi Krishnaswamy named new CTO of InMobi

Ravi Krishnaswamy was, most recently, the senior vice-president of engineering at Flipkart.

New Delhi: The mobile advertising platform InMobi on Tuesday named Ravi Krishnaswamy as its new chief technology officer.

Krishnaswamy will lead the company’s technology and innovation strategy while supporting the organisation’s tech vision in big data and artificial intelligence, InMobi said in a statement. His priorities will entail evaluating technical opportunities and risks and supporting the innovation agenda within InMobi’s engineering organisation.

“Ravi brings in more than 20 years of enterprise and internet domain experience as a strategic technology leader, focused on developing large scale infrastructure and platforms at global organisations like Microsoft,” the statement added.

Krishnaswamy was, most recently, the senior vice-president of engineering at Flipkart, leading the infrastructure and platforms group, and also headed the e- commerce provider’s logistics wing.