GST impact: Renault cuts vehicle prices by up to 7%

New Delhi: French car major Renault on Wednesday announced a reduction in price of its vehicles by up to 7% in India, ranging between Rs5,200 and Rs1.04 lakh, to pass the GST benefit to its customers.

The company has cut price of its hatchback Kwid Climber AMT between Rs5,200 to Rs29,500, SUV Duster RXZ AWD between Rs30,400 to Rs1,04,700 and that of Lodgy Stepway RXZ between Rs25,700 to Rs88,600.

“Reflecting our customer-first approach, we have decided to pass on GST benefits to our customers, further enhancing the value proposition of our products,” Renault India operations country CEO and managing director Sumit Sawhney said in a statement.

The roll out of the GST is one of the biggest achievements of the government, facilitating a one nation, one tax system, aimed at fostering a congenial business environment, he added.

“While there may be a short-term disruption as the whole system adapts to this economic transformation, but in the long term it will be very positive for the economy and corporate India,” Sawhney said.