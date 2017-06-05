Ravindra Pisharody quits Tata Motors

Ravindra Pisharody joined Tata Motors in 2007 as vice-president, sales and marketing for commercial vehicles. Photo: By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Mumbai: Ravindra Pisharody, head of the commercial vehicle (CV) business at Tata Motors Ltd, stepped down on Monday after a decade with the company, citing personal reasons.

Pisharody, executive director of the CV business also quit as director of Tata Motors and associated companies, India’s largest automaker said in a stock exchange filing.

Pisharody, who joined Tata Motors in 2007 as vice-president, sales and marketing for CVs, was elevated as executive director on 21 June 2012. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Kolkata. Before joining Tata Motors, he worked with Castrol Ltd, a subsidiary of BP Plc, and with Philips India, in various roles.

ALSO READ: Declining heavy vehicles market share worries Tata Motors

Pisharody’s exit comes amid mounting pressure on the company’s heavy commercial vehicles business, where it has ceded ground to rival Ashok Leyland. Mint reported on Monday that a declining market share of medium and heavy duty truck and bus business for India’s largest automaker has attracted the attention of its board, citing two people aware of the development.

In a separate filing, Tata Motors said Satish Borwankar, executive director, quality, has been appointed as chief operating officer of the company and his directorship has been extended for two years from July 2017.