Hilton partners with Embassy Group to develop two hotels in Bengaluru

The construction of the new hospitality project is expected to begin this year and the hotels will be operational by end 2021.

New Delhi: Hospitality firm Hilton on Monday announced that it has partnered with property developer Embassy Group to develop two new hotels in Bengaluru. As per the agreement, the dual-branded property is developed and owned by the Embassy Group and managed by Hilton.

The property to be located within the 100-acre Embassy TechVillage Business Park will have two hotel brands—a 300-room Hilton Hotels & Resorts and 200-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel. This is the third dual branded hotel of Embassy Group and Hilton after the launch of two properties at Golf Links and Manyata Business Park in the city.

“We are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Embassy Group and we strongly believe that this dual branded concept will immensely benefit our guests. We are witnessing positive signs with an uptake in both domestic and international inbound travel. Hilton will continue its endeavour to deliver best-in-class hospitality to our discerning guests as we take rapid strides to increase our presence in the growing Indian hospitality industry,” said Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head, Hilton India.

“We are delighted to sign our third hotel project with Hilton, reflecting the powerful synergies and collaboration between both Groups. Using Embassy’s proven expertise in project development; we are focused on delivering landmark hotels that will provide an elevated service for our corporate occupiers within their work environment. As in the past five years, the mainstay of our Hospitality foray will be to build hotels and mixed-use developments as part of our business parks,” said Jitu Virwani, chairman and managing director of Embassy Group.

The new dual-branded property is being designed by Singapore-based architecture firm Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates. The property will be part of a mixed-use development model which provides residential, commercial, cultural and entertainment facilities at one location. The property will house a food and beverage and retail hub, over one million square feet of commercial towers and a 30,000 square feet convention facility.