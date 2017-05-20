Corporation Bank Q4 profit at Rs159.98 crore on lower provisions

The Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of Corporation Bank rose 17.2% to Rs1,7045.22 crore at the end of the fourth quarter from Rs14,544.25 crore a year ago. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Corporation Bank on Saturday said it posted a profit in March quarter against a loss last year same quarter due to lower provisions and higher other income.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs159.98 crore against a loss of Rs510.97 crore from a year ago. The bank got tax write-back of Rs53.44 crore against Rs724.32 crore last year.

Provisions declined 51.64% to Rs948.01 crore from Rs1,960.21 crore on year on year basis.

Net interest income, or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, fell 5.7% to Rs934.18 crore from Rs990.57 crore in the year-ago period. Other income surged 84.33% to Rs892.44 crore from Rs484.16 crore in the same period last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose 17.2% to Rs1,7045.22 crore at the end of the March quarter from Rs14,544.25 crore a year ago. The bank reported gross NPA of Rs15,827.99 crore a quarter ago.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs rose to 11.7% at the end of the March quarter compared with 11.26% in the previous quarter and 9.98% in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs were at 8.33% compared with 7.64% in the previous quarter and 6.53% in the same quarter last year.

Deposits rose 7.5% year-on-year to Rs22,056 crore, while advances were little changed to Rs14,036 crore.

On Friday, Corporation Bank ended at Rs56.55 on BSE, down 2.5% from previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.1% to closed at 30464.92 points.