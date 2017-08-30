ARENA branding for Maruti Suzuki’s mass market showrooms

Maruti Suzuki ARENA will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced rebranding of its retail network across India, seeking to leverage on digital technology to keep pace with the changing preferences of its modern customer.

The company’s showrooms selling mass market models will now operate under Maruti Suzuki ARENA chain. It currently sells premium products under the Nexa retail chain. Maruti Suzuki ARENA is a part of the company’s “Transformotion 2.0 initiative”, Maruti Suzuki said.

“This transformation at the showrooms will be in phases, and we hope to cover the entire Maruti Suzuki channel in the next 3-5 years,” Maruti managing director and chief executive officer Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters.

To start with, the company is targeting to set up over 80 Maruti Suzuki ARENA by March 2018. Currently, Maruti has 2,050 showrooms across 1,683 cities across India selling nine cars every minute while engaging with 1.26 lakh customers each day.

“Maruti Suzuki ARENA will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms,” Ayukawa said. Emphasising on the role of digital technology, he said it “makes it possible for us to offer more convenience, more information, enhanced transparency and better service to our customers”.

MSI said on Wednesday nearly 75% car buyers in India research online before deciding on a purchase. By connecting seamlessly the digital space world with the physical space at showrooms, MSI is seeking to redefine customer experience at its network, Ayukawa added.

The new showrooms will have a blue signature design element and an active experience terrace along with valet service for car buyers. The rebranding is part of the company’s strategy to meet its target of selling two million cars by 2020.