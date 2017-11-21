Aggressive sales, acquisitions help Godrej Properties break the NCR jinx

Godrej Properties executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej says that business development as well as expansion are ideal in tough market conditions. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has managed to break a prolonged bad spell in the National Capital Region (NCR) market, the country’s largest and worst affected by the slowdown in property sales.

With aggressive sales, project launches, acquisition of projects and land, GPL has restored what most developers in NCR lost out on—the trust of homebuyers.

In NCR, the Mumbai-based GPL has around 10 projects with total developable area of 23.3 million sq ft. The company has total developable area of 53.8 million sq. ft in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

GPL performed in NCR at the peak of the realty slowdown. Large developers based in the region, such as Gurugram-based DLF Ltd, India’s largest, decided to focus more on its commercial office portfolio while Unitech Ltd battled liquidity and legal issues.

Developers have been dragged to court over consumer complaints or have insolvency proceedings initiated by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against them.

“NCR is a big success story for us. Our first project in Greater Noida has been an outstanding success. We entered the market much later, compared to other developers, only a few years back, and have been able to build a strong project portfolio based on project design and execution. Distress opportunities and homebuyers, who lost hope, have also played a significant role along with the trust that people associate our brand with,” said GPL’s executive-chairman Pirojsha Godrej.

In its 100-acre township project in Greater Noida, GPL’s first in the micro-market, it has sold homes worth Rs1,000 crore since its November 2016 launch.

The project is priced at a 15% premium over similar projects by rivals, and sold apartments at Rs50 lakh upwards and villas for Rs8 crore.

“We aren’t selling cheap. It’s a combination of factors that have worked for us including right product, ability to understand the consumer, strong market, sales and distribution network and the fact that we are focused on executing and delivering the projects we take up,” said Mohit Malhotra, managing director and chief executive, Godrej Properties.

“Godrej sold in Gurgaon when no one else was able to sell. They didn’t cut prices or toe the affordable housing line, when most developers have been re-configuring projects to suit homebuyers. They repeated the same in Noida. Though the brand name played a role, customers liked the professional way in which they conduct business,” said a Noida-based developer, who didn’t wish to be named.

On the business development side, GPL signed a record number of deals in the first six months 2017-18, adding eight housing projects.

Malhotra said that there are three projects in NCR currently on the design board, all of which be launched over the coming months, and a new project in Noida will also be launched in the current quarter.

This is in contrast to developers in NCR, who have mostly suspended project launches and are focusing on finishing projects to sail them through the crisis.

“We are also in different stages of discussion for multiple projects across NCR through all our business models. We would also like to enter Faridabad, where we currently don’t have any project,” he said.

GPL operates through various revenue sharing and outright models of project development.

This year, it bought a 14.8 acre land parcel in Dwarka Expressway from BPTP Ltd. BPTP is among the many developers in the region that want to either sell their land or bring in more established developers as a partner.

“Post RERA (new real estate law), the company should benefit from smaller developers looking to tie up with prominent players to ensure better sales momentum and timely completion; the company’s strong track record of striking partnerships will help it in this regard,” said a 6 November Edelweiss Research report on GPL.

Godrej Properties’ net profit nearly doubled year-on-year to Rs44.16 crore in the September quarter.

In the first six months of 2017-18, sales stood at Rs2,809 crore, a 40% increase from a year earlier.

As the distress in the market deepens, GPL hopes to become even stronger. “Business development and expansion is ideal in tough market conditions,” Godrej said.