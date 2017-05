A total 17 banks had bid to underwrite the so-called qualified institutional placement, for which SBI will pay a nominal fee of Re1. Photo: Aniruddha Chowhdury/Mint

Mumbai: State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to Rs15,000 crore ($2.3 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.

A total 17 banks had bid to underwrite the so-called qualified institutional placement, for which SBI will pay a nominal fee of Re1, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported. Reuters