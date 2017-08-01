IndiGo offers special fares to mark its 11th anniversary

The offer comes into effect from 2 August and will be valid till 6 August for travel between 21 August and 24 March next year, IndiGo said in a statement

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo is offering a five-day special sale with fares starting at Rs1,111 to mark its 11th anniversary.

The offer comes into effect from 2 August and will be valid till 6 August for travel between 21 August and 24 March next year, IndiGo said in a statement.

Under the scheme, Srinagar-Delhi fares are priced Rs1,611, Delhi-Udaipur at Rs1,411, Delhi-Mumbai at Rs1,911, Mumbai-Muscat at Rs5,711 and Mumbai-Doha at Rs7,011.

The offer is available on first-come-first serve basis and non-refundable, the airline added.