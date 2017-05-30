Fortis Healthcare Q4 loss at Rs37.52 crore

Fortis Healthcare’s consolidated income from operations stood at Rs1,123.43 crore for the fourth quarter, as against Rs1,070.18 crore for the same period a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs37.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2017. The company had posted a net loss of Rs87.60 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated income from operations of the company stood at Rs1,123.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs1,070.18 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2017, the net profit of the company stood at Rs479.28 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs41.79 crore for the year-ago fiscal. Income from operations of the company for the fiscal year ended March this year was at Rs4,573.71 crore. It was Rs4,198.89 crore for the previous fiscal year.

The company said that as the consolidated financial results include the financial results of Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHTL) from the acquisition date, hence figures are not comparable with the previous periods.

“For Fortis Healthcare, our driving force continues to be the vision of creating a world-class integrated healthcare delivery system focusing on clinical excellence, superior patient care and services,” Fortis Healthcare’s chief executive officer Bhavdeep Singh said. Shares of the company closed 0.97% up at Rs198.15 on BSE.