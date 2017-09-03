Coal India quashes privatisation rumours, says no coal shortage
Ramgarh (Jharkhand): India is not facing any scarcity of coal and the output of Coal India Ltd is more than the country’s power demand, the state-owned firm’s interim CMD Gopal Singh said on Sunday.
Singh said Coal India registered a high growth rate of 28% output in 2016-17 over 2015-16, while the average rise in power demand in the country was at 10.3%.
Coal India is fully capable to fulfil the coal demand in India, he said, adding the company has plans to open new mines in the future.
Singh, who is the head of Central Coalfields Ltd, was given the additional charge of CMD of Coal India on 1 September, following the retirement of Sutirtha Bhattacharya.
Singh also made it clear that there would be no privatisation of the state-owned mining major.
Talking about the Magadh coal mine in Jharkhand, which is the biggest open-cast mine in Asia, Singh said that coal output in the mine has been reduced due to dispatch-related problems. The output is likely to increase after completion of the miner’s Tori-Shivpur rail project, he said.
Singh greeted coal minister Piyush Goyal, who was on Sunday elevated to the cabinet rank and also given charge of the railway ministry.
Latest News »
- India beat Lanka by six wickets, win series 5-0
- ‘We’ll see’, says Donald Trump on whether US will attack North Korea
- Benazir Bhutto murder case: Pervez Musharraf says will return to Pakistan to face trial
- Sun Pharma sees single-digit decline in revenue for 2017-18
- Suresh Prabhu: Shift to commerce ministry from railways not a demotion