Hindustan Unilever CFO P.B. Balaji resigns

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Monday said its chief financial officer P.B. Balaji has resigned and also quit the board.

Balaji (46), who was executive director (finance and IT), was associated with HUL for the last 24 years and worked in various positions.

“P.B. Balaji, executive director, finance and IT and CFO, has tendered his resignation from the board of the company to explore an opportunity outside the company,” HUL said in a statement.

On appointment of his successor, the company said the announcement on the same “shall be made in due course”.

Balaji joined the company as a management trainee in May 1993 and has worked in number of roles in finance and supply chain over a period of 20 years. He is a mechanical engineer from IIT Chennai and has a PGDM from IIM Kolkata.

Balaji was the vice-president, finance for Unilever America, supply chain, based out of Switzerland, responsible for financial aspects of an 18 billion supply chain.

Prior to that, he was the group chief accountant of Unilever worldwide based at London. Before moving to London, he had served as VP, finance for the home and personal care business in India and earlier as the vice president, treasury for the AAR region based out of Singapore.