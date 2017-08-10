McLeod Russel to takeover management control of Eveready’s packet tea business
Eveready is planning to separate its packet tea business and integrate it with McLeod Russel
Kolkata: McLeod Russel India Ltd is likely to have management control of the packet tea business to be carved out of Eveready Industries Ltd, Williamson Magor group vice-chairman Aditya Khaitan said on Wednesday.
Battery maker Eveready is planning to separate its packet tea business and integrate it with McLeod Russel, the world’s biggest producer of tea.
“It will be governed more from McLeod side and Eveready will work as a distribution agent,” Khaitan said on the sidelines of McLeod Russel’s annual general meeting.
First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 12 48 AM IST
