Last Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 12 48 AM IST

McLeod Russel to takeover management control of Eveready’s packet tea business

Eveready is planning to separate its packet tea business and integrate it with McLeod Russel
Soumonty Kanungo
Williamson Magor group vice-chairman Aditya Khaitan. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Williamson Magor group vice-chairman Aditya Khaitan. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: McLeod Russel India Ltd is likely to have management control of the packet tea business to be carved out of Eveready Industries Ltd, Williamson Magor group vice-chairman Aditya Khaitan said on Wednesday.

Battery maker Eveready is planning to separate its packet tea business and integrate it with McLeod Russel, the world’s biggest producer of tea.

“It will be governed more from McLeod side and Eveready will work as a distribution agent,” Khaitan said on the sidelines of McLeod Russel’s annual general meeting.

First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 12 48 AM IST
Topics: McLeod Russel packet tea Eveready Industries Williamson Magor Aditya Khaitan

