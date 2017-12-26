Tata row: Cyrus Mistry gets relief in Rs500 crore defamation case

Tata Trusts managing trustee R. Venkatramanan had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Cyrus Mistry and others for making ‘false’ statements against him. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday offered relief to Cyrus Mistry and his family investment firms on a criminal defamation case filed by R. Venkataramanan, a trustee at Tata Trusts.

Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons Ltd, had filed a plea with the sessions court that there had been procedural lapses at the lower court.

The court ruled that there had been lapses in recording a statement by Venkatramanan and sent the case back to the Mumbai magistrates court to hear it afresh.

Mumbai magistrates court on 4 July admitted a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Mistry and his family firms Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt. Ltd.

In the case, Venkatraman had said that allegations that Mistry made against him in an email he wrote to Tata Sons directors and Tata Trusts trustees on 25 October, 2016 were defamatory and caused “irreparable” damage to his reputation among colleagues, family, friends and society. Mistry wrote the email after he was removed as chairman of the group holding company.

Zulfiqar Memon, counsel for Venkatramanan and founder of the boutique law firm MZM Legal, said Tuesday’s sessions court ruling doesn’t seem to affect the original case filed by Venkatraman. A copy of the order is awaited, he said.