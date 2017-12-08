The/Nudge receives $250,000 grant from The Rockefeller Foundation

The/Nudge is supported by a roster of partners including Tata Trusts, Social Venture Partners, Cisco, Paytm and InMobi, among others.

New Delhi: The/Nudge Foundation, a non-profit that provides livelihood training to under-privileged youth in Karnataka, on Thursday said it has received a $250,000 grant from US-based philanthropy group The Rockefeller Foundation to expand its program to other Indian states.

Started in 2015, The/Nudge runs ‘Gurukul’ centres across eight locations in Bengaluru that take in students for a 90-day residential programme providing training on personal development and vocational skills, with placements at the end of the programme.

“We are very excited to have received The Rockefeller Foundation’s trust and support for our work. We are looking forward to expanding our reach to other states, providing more livelihood choices and empowering more youth across the country in the coming month,” founder Atul Satija said.

Over the next few months, The/Nudge will host discussions will several state governments for inviting students to join the Gurukul program. The foundation has set itself a target to train over 5000 students and provide employment. It also plans to expand the curriculum that currently offers training for driving, beauty care, plumbing and data entry.

“Intervention by The/Nudge Project of End Poverty attacks the root causes of unemployability among India’s youth and the team has an impressive track record in equipping and supporting the underprivileged youth in hard as well as soft skills that allow them to thrive. With this grant, we are confident End Poverty through The/Nudge Project can make a tangible impact that shapes a better and brighter future for many deserving Indian youth,” said Ashvin Dayal, associate vice-president and managing director, Asia at The Rockefeller Foundation.

Earlier this year, The/Nudge started its incubator N/Core, specifically aimed at mentoring non-profit ventures. It chose 10 start-ups for its first batch of the six month-long program in August.