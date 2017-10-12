Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 03 17 PM IST

Lufthansa to buy 81 planes, take on 3,000 staff from Air Berlin

Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa will buy up more than half of the aircraft of its bankrupt competitor Air Berlin, chief executive Carsten Spohr said
Frankfurt-based Lufthansa will sign a contract to buy 81 of Air Berlin's 144 planes and take on 3,000 of its 8,500 staff. Photo: AFP
Frankfurt-based Lufthansa will sign a contract to buy 81 of Air Berlin’s 144 planes and take on 3,000 of its 8,500 staff. Photo: AFP

Berlin: Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa will buy up more than half of the aircraft of its bankrupt competitor Air Berlin, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.

On a “great day” for the Frankfurt-based carrier, it will sign a contract to buy 81 of Air Berlin’s 144 planes and take on 3,000 of its 8,500 staff at noon on Thursday, Spohr said—the last day for bidders Lufthansa and Easyjet to close their hoped-for deals.

First Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 03 17 PM IST
Topics: Lufthansa Air Berlin aircraft purchase Air Berlin staff Air Berlin planes

