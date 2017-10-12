Lufthansa to buy 81 planes, take on 3,000 staff from Air Berlin
Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa will buy up more than half of the aircraft of its bankrupt competitor Air Berlin, chief executive Carsten Spohr said
Berlin: Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa will buy up more than half of the aircraft of its bankrupt competitor Air Berlin, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.
On a “great day” for the Frankfurt-based carrier, it will sign a contract to buy 81 of Air Berlin’s 144 planes and take on 3,000 of its 8,500 staff at noon on Thursday, Spohr said—the last day for bidders Lufthansa and Easyjet to close their hoped-for deals.
First Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 03 17 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Why the Indus-Infratel buyout deal is not all roses
Is it too early to celebrate the jump in truck sales and rentals?
After GSTN, e-way bills could be another IT disaster in the making
Coal India: higher than expected wage hike disappoints
How smart debt management is fuelling Adani Transmission’s ambition
Share