Adani Capital to invest in PRA Realty’s project

Mumbai: Adani Capital Pvt. Ltd (ACPL), the NBFC arm of the Adani Group, has tied up with Pune-based PRA Realty to provide capital for a project.

PRA Realty has 5 million sq. ft under development currently and has delivered over 1 million sq. ft. It will use the funds towards development of a project in Pune’s Shivaji Nagar.

“Our philosophy is to back growing and dynamic real estate developers. We were very impressed with PRA’s execution in the Pune market. We look forward to extending our relationship with PRA Realty and to explore opportunities with the group as they grow,” said Gaurav Gupta, chief executive officer of Adani Finserve Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Adani Capital.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Adani Capital, who are a fantastic team of professionals that have proven structuring capabilities and an extremely quick turnaround time. We look forward to partnering with them on our growth trajectory,” said Rustom Bharucha, chairman and managing director, PRA Realty.