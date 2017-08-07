Prosecutors ask court to imprison Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for 12 years
Seoul: South Korean prosecutors have recommended imprisoning a billionaire Samsung heir for 12 years if he is convicted of bribery and other crimes in a national corruption scandal.
Prosecutors’ recommendation on Monday concludes the four-month-long hearing over the allegations against Lee Jae-yong.
The 49-year-old vice chair at Samsung Electronics was indicted in February on charges including offering $38 million in bribes to a friend of then-president Park Geun-hye to seek government help in a merger that strengthened his control over Samsung. Park was removed from office and is being tried separately.
Lee has denied all charges and distanced himself from Samsung’s now-disbanded secretive strategy office that oversaw the merger at the centre of the scandal.
The charges could entail at least five years in prison if Lee is convicted.
