Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 11 46 AM IST

Prosecutors ask court to imprison Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for 12 years

South Korean prosecutors have recommended imprisoning a billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for 12 years if he is convicted of bribery and other crimes
Lee Jae-yong, vice chair at Samsung Electronics, was indicted in February on charges including offering $38 million in bribes. Photo: AFP
Seoul: South Korean prosecutors have recommended imprisoning a billionaire Samsung heir for 12 years if he is convicted of bribery and other crimes in a national corruption scandal.

Prosecutors’ recommendation on Monday concludes the four-month-long hearing over the allegations against Lee Jae-yong.

The 49-year-old vice chair at Samsung Electronics was indicted in February on charges including offering $38 million in bribes to a friend of then-president Park Geun-hye to seek government help in a merger that strengthened his control over Samsung. Park was removed from office and is being tried separately.

Lee has denied all charges and distanced himself from Samsung’s now-disbanded secretive strategy office that oversaw the merger at the centre of the scandal.

The charges could entail at least five years in prison if Lee is convicted.

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 11 46 AM IST
