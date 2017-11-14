 SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 09 32 AM IST

SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

Japan’s SoftBank says that it was considering investing in Uber but there was no final agreement at this stage
Sam Nussey
Uber said earlier this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. Photo: AP
Tokyo: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. said on Tuesday that it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc. but there was no final agreement at this stage.

“If conditions on share price and a minimum of shares are not satisfactory for the SoftBank Group side, there is a possibility the SoftBank Group may not make an investment,” it said in a statement.

Uber said earlier this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. The investment could be worth up to $10 billion, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 08 37 AM IST
Topics: Softbank Uber investment Uber Softbank deal Japan

