Dr. Reddy’s Q2 net profit falls to Rs305 crore, beats estimates
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue from its European business, driving shares of the drugmaker up to a one-month high.
Revenue from the company’s European global generics business rose more than 36% from a year ago to Rs242 crore, the Indian drugmaker said in a statement.
The company’s net profit dropped marginally to Rs305 crore versus Rs309 crore a year ago, but the number beat analysts’ average estimate of Rs288 crore, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Revenue from the company’s global generics business in North America fell 11% to Rs1,432 crore as consolidation among drug distributors in the region continued to erode the ability of export-driven Indian drugmakers to negotiate prices.
Compounding their woes was US regulatory scrutiny of foreign manufacturing sites that has led to bans on many plants over quality control issues.
At 12.31pm, Dr. Reddy’s shares rose 2.06% to Rs2,483 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.09% at 33,233.09 points.
Latest News »
- Hindustan Petroleum to acquire MRPL in share-swap deal
- Samsung names Lee Sang-hoon as new board chairman
- Govt must ensure education, nutrition for SCs/STs: Amitabh Kant
- Maharashtra govt plans to implement rural service bond for doctors retrospectively
- Google ditched autopilot driving feature after test user napped behind wheel
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Lupin September quarter margins impress, US business bottoms out
Marico sacrifices margins in September quarter to drive volume growth
Tata Steel: what India gives, Europe takes
HDFC weathers RERA, GST in September quarter to show mortgage kingship
GST: Glitches in GSTR2 filing process a concern for cash flows