Dr. Reddy’s Q2 net profit falls to Rs305 crore, beats estimates

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue from its European business, driving shares of the drugmaker up to a one-month high.

Revenue from the company’s European global generics business rose more than 36% from a year ago to Rs242 crore, the Indian drugmaker said in a statement.

The company’s net profit dropped marginally to Rs305 crore versus Rs309 crore a year ago, but the number beat analysts’ average estimate of Rs288 crore, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Revenue from the company’s global generics business in North America fell 11% to Rs1,432 crore as consolidation among drug distributors in the region continued to erode the ability of export-driven Indian drugmakers to negotiate prices.

Compounding their woes was US regulatory scrutiny of foreign manufacturing sites that has led to bans on many plants over quality control issues.

At 12.31pm, Dr. Reddy’s shares rose 2.06% to Rs2,483 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.09% at 33,233.09 points.