More home-grown funds enter the billion dollar club

Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd and venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners are the latest entrants into the club of home-grown investors with over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), shows data from Venture Intelligence, which tracks investment activity.

IDFC Alternatives and growth capital investor ChrysCapital top the list, each putting $3.1 billion to work.

Multiples, along with SAIF Partners, crossed $1.1 billion in investments this year, followed by Nexus Partners, which has deployed $1 billion so far.