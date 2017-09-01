More home-grown funds enter the billion dollar club
Multiples Alternate Asset Management and Nexus Venture Partners are the latest entrants into the club of home-grown investors with over $1 billion in assets under management
Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd and venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners are the latest entrants into the club of home-grown investors with over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), shows data from Venture Intelligence, which tracks investment activity.
IDFC Alternatives and growth capital investor ChrysCapital top the list, each putting $3.1 billion to work.
Multiples, along with SAIF Partners, crossed $1.1 billion in investments this year, followed by Nexus Partners, which has deployed $1 billion so far.
First Published: Fri, Sep 01 2017.
