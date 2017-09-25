Novartis India to buyback shares worth up to Rs231 crore
Novartis India says its board of directors a buyback of up to 34,50,000 equity shares of the company at a price of Rs670 per share, totaling Rs231 crore
New Delhi: Novartis India Ltd on Monday said its board of directors approved share buyback worth up to Rs231 crore.
The company its board has authorised a buyback of up to 34,50,000 equity shares of the company at a price of Rs670 per share, totaling Rs231 crore, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
At 2.36pm, shares of Novartis India were trading 7.42% lower at Rs631.95 on BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.98% to 31,608.
First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 02 43 PM IST
