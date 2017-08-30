Mahindra Defence starts Lockheed Martin C-130J training centre at IAF’s Hindon station

Lockheed Martin India CEO Phil Shaw said the commencement of formal training on the C-130J Weapons Systems Trainer demonstrates its commitment to meet the defence needs of the Indian government. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd has started a C-130J Super Hercules simulator training centre at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Hindon outside Delhi, the company said on Wednesday.

With a full motion simulator, the facility offers training to the crew that operate the C-130J special operations aircraft acquired from Lockheed Martin Corp. in 2011.

“We believe this will help deliver the objectives of the Government of India and the Indian Air Force of building indigenous military capabilities. Mahindra Defence Systems, in its endeavor to support the Make in India initiative of the Government of India, is consistently building the ecosystem through similar programs towards a mission ready IAF,” said S.P. Shukla, group president, aerospace & defence sector, and chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems.

The centre will hone the tactical and operational skills of the C-130J pilots, combat system operators and loadmasters to conduct special operations.

“The commencement of formal training on the C-130J Weapons Systems Trainer demonstrates our commitment to meet the defence needs of the Indian government,” said Phil Shaw, chief executive, Lockheed Martin India.